Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €158.75 ($172.55) and last traded at €158.25 ($172.01). 201,470 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €156.95 ($170.60).

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €165.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.