Metahero Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Metahero has a market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $958,445.52 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

