Michael S. Ryan Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

