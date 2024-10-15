Michael S. Ryan Inc. Has $14.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

