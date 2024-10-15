Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 7789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $514.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 128,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 126.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

