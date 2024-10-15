Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $417.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.52.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,042.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,716.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,042.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,994 shares of company stock valued at $173,384 in the last three months. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

