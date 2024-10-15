Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MNMD. Roth Capital raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $417.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,042.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,716.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,042.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,994 shares of company stock valued at $173,384. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

