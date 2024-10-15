Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Trading 7.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). 400,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,781,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Minoan Group Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.66.

About Minoan Group

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

