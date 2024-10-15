Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in September

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,452,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 5,029,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 393.5 days.

MRVGF remained flat at $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Mirvac Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

