Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $84.00 at Bank of America

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.94. 2,302,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $61.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $5,221,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 343,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

