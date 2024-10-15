Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Now Covered by Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MNPR opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.26. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

