Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $345.72 and last traded at $345.72, with a volume of 2675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $362,682.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,640,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,442,679.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $362,682.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,640,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,442,679.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,541 shares of company stock worth $18,399,192. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 160,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,546,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

