MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.05 and last traded at $165.96, with a volume of 2933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a positive return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

