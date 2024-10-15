Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) were down 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 1,433,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 363,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

