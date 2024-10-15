Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were down 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 1,433,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 363,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
