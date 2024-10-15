MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.14 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1.10 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00237894 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

