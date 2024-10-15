MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Short Interest Update

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MVB Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVBF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 66,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,734. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $251.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). MVB Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

