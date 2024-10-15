NBC Securities Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $9,628,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 351,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,455,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP traded up $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.19. 29,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.13. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $302.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

