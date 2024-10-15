NBC Securities Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $15,187,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,659,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $907.21.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $9.66 on Tuesday, reaching $875.68. The company had a trading volume of 128,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,321. The business’s 50-day moving average is $848.37 and its 200 day moving average is $795.27. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

