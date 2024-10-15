NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.92. 4,378,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

