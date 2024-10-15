NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DT Midstream worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 24.5% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 59,540 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DTM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 90,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $86.82.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

