NBC Securities Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 3.8% of NBC Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $45,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.53. The company had a trading volume of 83,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $174.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

