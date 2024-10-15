NBC Securities Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.6% of NBC Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.78. The company had a trading volume of 421,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,274. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.88 and a 200-day moving average of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

