NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,700,000 after buying an additional 546,818 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after purchasing an additional 145,316 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 135,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.57.

IDACORP Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IDA stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

