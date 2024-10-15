NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.04 or 0.00007488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and approximately $570.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00041577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,215,429,989 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,878,454 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,215,248,734 with 1,214,697,638 in circulation.

