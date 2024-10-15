Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Newcore Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NCAUF stock remained flat at $0.25 on Tuesday. Newcore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

Newcore Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.