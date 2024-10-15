Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Update

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,700 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 503,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NFPDF remained flat at $24.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $27.24.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Seize the Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.