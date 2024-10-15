Norway Savings Bank Has $836,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,745,447. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

