Norway Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in KLA by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $85.62 on Tuesday, reaching $744.03. 761,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $452.01 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $774.25 and a 200 day moving average of $765.24.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.57.

Get Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.