Norway Savings Bank Sells 250 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.65. 1,675,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $92.25.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.