Norway Savings Bank Sells 2,931 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 1.9% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,473,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,022 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after buying an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,743,640.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.40. 4,210,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,652. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.