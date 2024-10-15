Norway Savings Bank Sells 9,722 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.52. 7,657,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,034,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

