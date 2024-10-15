Nova R Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after purchasing an additional 831,025 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.14 per share, for a total transaction of 249,443.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,601,568 shares in the company, valued at 332,509,307.52. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 69,835 shares of company stock worth $1,114,054 in the last 90 days.

BMEZ stock traded up 0.08 on Tuesday, reaching 15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.50. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 16.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

