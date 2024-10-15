Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 6,938 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,968. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

