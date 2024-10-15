NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NTT DATA Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NTDTY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,635. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. NTT DATA Group has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NTT DATA Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of NTT DATA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

