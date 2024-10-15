NULS (NULS) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

NULS (NULS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $37.34 million and $1.98 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 129,249,257 coins and its circulating supply is 110,171,182 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

