Numbers Protocol Price Up 3.3% This Week (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.68 million and approximately $505,617.05 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 695,358,115 with 685,295,131 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04323424 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $399,594.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

