Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:JGH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,501. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
Featured Stories
