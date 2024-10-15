Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JGH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,501. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGH. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $158,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 75.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

