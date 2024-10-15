NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in September

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,656,900 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 2,129,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWS Stock Performance

NWSZF stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $0.92.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the toll roads, construction, insurance, logistics, and facilities management businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It engages in the development of, investment in, and/or operation of toll roads. The company also offers general contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services for the residential, commercial, governmental, and institutional sectors.

