NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 76.1% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday. They set a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.40.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $8.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

