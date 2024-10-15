Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 93.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %

BKR opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

