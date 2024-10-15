Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

