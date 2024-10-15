Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
Oil Search Stock Down 3.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13.
About Oil Search
Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.
