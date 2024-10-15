Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.47

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:OMU opened at GBX 56.29 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 698.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.63. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

