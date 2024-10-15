Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% in the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,814,000 after acquiring an additional 438,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 321,789 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 637,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 335.8% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 214,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC stock opened at $155.29 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

