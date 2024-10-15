Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,383,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $192.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.