Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 10,702 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.14% of Ducommun worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 7.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,599.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,134.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $329,295 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

