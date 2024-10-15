OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Cap of $37.21 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. OMG Network has a market cap of $37.21 million and $7.38 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00043576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.