One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at One Stop Systems

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 50,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,149,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,804.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 15.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 24.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

OSS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 57,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,893. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market cap of $50.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.27.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.