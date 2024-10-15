Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 156,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 430,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $716.18 million, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 398,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

