Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.1 %

Oracle stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,846,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,258. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.28.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.